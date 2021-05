Chicago's CTA L stations will be getting a thorough cleaning!

The CTA plans to power wash and repaint about 90 percent of the city's stations.

This is all part of the "Refresh and Renew" program, which is designed to lure riders back after the pandemic.

There will also be upgrades to lighting, concrete repair and improved amenities, like trash bins and benches.