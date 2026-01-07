CTA suspends Red, Purple Line service near Berwyn after medical emergency

The Brief Red and Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and Belmont due to a medical emergency at the Berwyn station. Trains continued running between 95th Street and Belmont while shuttle buses served affected stations. Riders were urged to allow extra travel time as crews worked to restore service.



CTA Red and Purple Line service was temporarily suspended Wednesday morning between Howard and Belmont because of a medical emergency on the tracks at the Berwyn station.

What we know:

The disruption began around 7:01 a.m., halting Red and Purple Line trains north of Belmont.

Trains continued operating between 95th Street and Belmont in both directions while shuttle buses were deployed to connect riders between Howard and Belmont.

The Chicago Transit Authority advised commuters to allow extra travel time and consider alternate options, including bus routes serving the North Side and connections to other rail lines. CTA personnel remained on scene working to restore full service.

No additional details about the medical emergency were immediately released.

What you can do:

Head over to the CTA's website for real-time updates.