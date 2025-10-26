Chicago crime: Group beats up man on CTA train, police say

A man was beaten up by a group of offenders on a CTA train on Chicago’s South Side late Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a battery, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The 41-year-old male victim was inside a CTA train cart when multiple unknown offenders approached him, police said.

The group then proceeded to beat up the victim, who had swelling on his forehead and pain about his body.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition.

The offenders fled before police arrived. No one is in custody.

It was unclear exactly why the group battered the victim.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.