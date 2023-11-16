23 injured, 3 critically, in CTA Yellow Line train crash: Chicago fire officials

A CTA Yellow Line train crash near the Howard Station in Rogers Park left at least 23 people injured Thursday morning.

Chicago Fire officials say they were called to a train vs. train collision near the 7500 block of North Paulina Street at 10:39 a.m.

CTA officials say the train collided with actually hit a snow fire plow in the Howard Rail Yard. Fire officials initially reported 50 aboard but later clarified 38 people were on the train when it crashed.

There were 31 passengers and 7 CTA personal involved.

Three people were critically injured, and 20 others were hospitalized. Officials say 15 others refused medical attention.

Both Yellow and Purple line service has been temporarily suspended. Yellow Line riders should use the #97 Skokie bus route as an alternative. Purple Line riders can use the #205 Chicago/Golf bus route or other adjacent bus route.

Emergency crews are on the scene.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker posted on X, formerly Twitter, following the incident.

"My administration is closely monitoring the train derailment on the North Side and will direct any available resources needed. Thank you to the CFD firefighters and first responders on the scene," Pritzker said.

The National Transportation Safety Board said they are aware and monitoring the situation but have not launched an investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SkyFox is over the scene now. Watch below: