CTA train derails on North Side; Red Line service temporarily suspended from Belmont to Howard

Red Line services on the North Side have been temporarily suspended Monday evening following a train derailment near Bryn Mawr Avenue.

A northbound train derailed near the station at 1119 W. Bryn Mawr Ave after 6 p.m., with one wheel coming off the tracks, according to Chicago fire officials.

There were 24 passengers on board the train but no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

CTA Red Lines were only operating between 95th Street and Belmont Avenue, as of about 6:20 p.m.

There were shuttle buses offered for passengers between the Belmont Avenue and Howard Street stops.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP