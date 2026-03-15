Fight on CTA train leads to stabbing of 2 women, police say

A fight involving multiple people led to two women being stabbed and injured on a CTA train downtown on Saturday night.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 100 block of W. Lake St. in the Loop a little before 8 p.m. for the stabbing, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The women had been involved in an earlier fight when the two victims, a 43-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman, boarded a CTA train.

The female offender also got on the train and the women were involved in a second fight, police said. The two victims were cut on the arm and hand.

Both victims were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.

The female offender was found and arrested. Police did not identify her.

It was unclear what led to the altercation.

This most recent incident came just days after another stabbing at a downtown CTA platform and heightened concerns over safety on the transit system.

Area detectives are investigating.