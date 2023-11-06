CTA train rider smashed by liquor bottle in South Loop

A CTA rider was hospitalized after being attacked with a liquor bottle on a train Monday morning in the South Loop.

The 23-year-old man got into an altercation with another rider around 3 a.m. and was struck by a liquor bottle near the Roosevelt station, according to Chicago police.

The victim suffered several cuts to his arms and was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.