CTA robbery: Girl, 14, charged in violent Blue Line attack

The Brief A 14-year-old girl was charged in connection with a violent robbery on a CTA Blue Line platform last month. Police said she was part of a group that attacked and robbed a 20-year-old woman at the California station.



A 14-year-old girl was charged in connection with a violent robbery on a CTA Blue Line platform last month on Chicago's West Side.

The backstory:

On. Jan. 6, she was allegedly part of a group who attacked and robbed a 20-year-old woman at the California station on the Forest Park branch of the Blue Line, police said.

The teen was arrested Tuesday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood. She was charged with robbery and aggravated battery of a transit passenger.

What's next:

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.