CTA worker hospitalized after being shot in Archer Heights

An employee with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) was shot on Chicago's Southwest Side Tuesday afternoon.

The Chicago Fire Department (CFD) said the shooting occurred near West 47th Street and South Archer Avenue in the Archer Heights neighborhood.

The CTA worker was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

SkyFOX was over the scene around 3:30 p.m., where police and crime scene tape surrounded the area.

