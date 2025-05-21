CTA Yellow Line service suspended due to obstruction
EVANSTON, Ill. - Service on the CTA Yellow Line was temporarily suspended Wednesday morning ahead of the morning rush hour.
CTA Yellow Line service disrupted
What we know:
The transit agency reported an obstruction on the tracks around 5:30 a.m. near the Dodge station. Shuttle buses will be provided in both directions.
What you can do:
The CTA advised Yellow Line riders to take alternate routes such as the #97 Skokie bus or other rail lines.
There is currently no timetable for when service will be restored. Check out the CTA website for real-time updates.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the CTA.