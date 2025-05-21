Expand / Collapse search

CTA Yellow Line service suspended due to obstruction

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  May 21, 2025 7:14am CDT
Chicago Transit Authority
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • CTA Yellow Line service was suspended early Wednesday due to an obstruction on the tracks near the Dodge station. 
    • Shuttle buses are running in both directions, and riders are advised to use alternate routes like the #97 Skokie bus.

EVANSTON, Ill. - Service on the CTA Yellow Line was temporarily suspended Wednesday morning ahead of the morning rush hour.

CTA Yellow Line service disrupted

What we know:

The transit agency reported an obstruction on the tracks around 5:30 a.m. near the Dodge station. Shuttle buses will be provided in both directions.

What you can do:

The CTA advised Yellow Line riders to take alternate routes such as the #97 Skokie bus or other rail lines.

There is currently no timetable for when service will be restored. Check out the CTA website for real-time updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

The Source: The information in this report came from the CTA.

Chicago Transit AuthorityEvanstonNews