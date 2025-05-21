CTA Yellow Line service suspended due to obstruction

The Brief CTA Yellow Line service was suspended early Wednesday due to an obstruction on the tracks near the Dodge station. Shuttle buses are running in both directions, and riders are advised to use alternate routes like the #97 Skokie bus.



Service on the CTA Yellow Line was temporarily suspended Wednesday morning ahead of the morning rush hour.

CTA Yellow Line service disrupted

What we know:

The transit agency reported an obstruction on the tracks around 5:30 a.m. near the Dodge station. Shuttle buses will be provided in both directions.

What you can do:

The CTA advised Yellow Line riders to take alternate routes such as the #97 Skokie bus or other rail lines.

There is currently no timetable for when service will be restored. Check out the CTA website for real-time updates.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.