CTU wants reopening of high schools delayed one week

The Chicago Teachers Union, citing COVID-19 concerns, wants the school district to delay by one week the tentative April 19 re-opening of high schools for in-person learning, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

CTU President Jesse Sharkey on Wednesday said he was concerned about a COVID-19 variant spreading in states neighboring Illinois. It is unclear, he said, if the variant is behind the recent spike in Chicago cases, the Sun-Times reported.

"We need to answer those questions in order to understand if it’s safe to open schools right now for the high schools," Sharkey said.

Sharkey and union members said they also learned this week that CPS plans to have up to 70% of high school students attending in-person classes four days week, the Sun-Times reported.