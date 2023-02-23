3 young Cubs fans and their families headed to Arizona for spring training

Three young Cubs fans are on their way to spring training in Arizona.

The fans are patients who are getting treatment at Advocate Children's Hospital. However, doctors have cleared them for the trip.

The three kids and their families took off Thursday morning from O'Hare for Mesa, Arizona, where they will visit the Chicago Cubs during spring training.

Two of the kids are cancer patients and one is a heart patient.

American Airlines is providing the all-expenses-paid trip.