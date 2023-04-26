Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay, Trinity Hospital deliver food to patients with chronic conditions

Advocate Health Care wrapped up a healthy living Food Farmacy Wednesday afternoon.

Trinity Hospital staff and volunteers joined Chicago Cubs pitcher Adbert Alzolay to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables to patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease.

"Being able to come out here today, to give back like this, hand out food and put smiles on the faces of all these people means a lot to me," Alzolay said. "My wife is a nutritionist, so I know first-hand how eating well and eating fresh foods can help with illnesses and for people like myself to perform their best on the field. Also just getting to interact with the fans as well, hand out food and take photos. It was a great experience and I’m glad I was able to be here today."

The Food Farmacy is part of Advocate Health Care's commitment to prioritize health equity gaps in Chicago's Southland communities.