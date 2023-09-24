Culver's Chicagoland locations join forces to support pediatric cancer fight

This Wednesday picking up a Culver's Butter Burger or cup of custard will help in the fight against pediatric cancer.

Sixty Culver’s locations across the Chicagoland area are donating 10% of sales on Wednesday to a local children's cancer charity.

Proceeds benefit Cal's Angels, based in St. Charles. The organization is named in honor of Cal Sutter, a 13-year-old from South Elgin who lost his battle with leukemia in 2006.

"The one thing cancer families always say is, as much as we have this community around us, it's also a very lonely journey so just to see that Culver's has embraced this and has grown even from last year, how many stores are participating that in and of itself is so important for the families just to be seen," said Stacey Wahlberg, president and co-found of Cal’s Angels.

A list of participating locations can be found on the Cal's Angels Facebook page.

Participating Culver's will also be selling raffle tickets to win free Culver's for a year. Sixty winners will be chosen.