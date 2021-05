Culver's is currently hiring for its new restaurant in Ravenswood.

The company says it is looking to hire 50 people.

A job fair is being held at the new location on West Montrose Avenue until 8 p.m. Friday.

Another job fair will be held tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the same location.