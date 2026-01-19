Chicago Cardinal Blase Cupich joins clerics denouncing Trump admin's foreign policy

The Brief Cardinal Blase Cupich joined other American Catholic leaders in denouncing the Trump administration's foreign policy. He cited Pope Leo XVI, a Chicago native, who gave "clear direction" to "apply his teachings to the conduct of our nation and its leaders."



Three of the most influential Catholic leaders in the country, including Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich, took aim at the Trump Administration over recent foreign policy moves in Venezuela, Ukraine, and Greenland.

What they're saying:

Inspired by Pope Leo XIV, Cupich along with Cardinal Robert McElroy, Archbishop in Washington, D.C., and Cardinal Joseph Tobin, Archbishop in Newark, released a joint statement questioning the U.S.'s moral role in confronting evil around the world.

"As pastors entrusted with the teaching of our people, we cannot stand by while decisions are made that condemn millions of lives trapped permanently at the edge of existence," Cupich said. "Pope Leo has given us clear direction and we must apply his teachings to the conduct of our nation and its leaders."

They also said that the post-World War II peace and order, including the prevention of one nation violating the borders of others, "has been completely undermined."

"Peace is no longer sought as a gift and desirable good in itself, or in pursuit of ‘the establishment of the ordered universe willed by God with a more perfect form of justice among men and women,’" the clerics said. "Instead, peace is sought through weapons as a condition for asserting one’s own dominion."

As of late Monday, the White House had not responded to the release of the statement.