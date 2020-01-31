Curie High School employee removed for alleged misconduct with student

article

An employee of Curie Metropolitan High School in Archer Heights was removed following an allegation the staff member “engaged improperly” with a student, according to Chicago Public Schools.

In a message to parents, school principal Allison Tingwall said the staffer was removed from the school following an “allegation that one of our staff members engaged improperly with a student.”

Few details were released about the incident, including the time, location and type of alleged misconduct. Spokespeople for CPS did not reply Friday morning to requests for comment.

In the message, Tingwall said parents of the student were notified and support services were offered. The CPS Office of Student Protections and Title 9 is investigating the allegation, Tingwall said.

A spokesperson for Chicago police could not find any recent reports of misconduct at the school.

Chicago Public Schools receives nearly three complaints per school day of sexual misconduct by adults against students, the CPS Inspector General reported in 2019.