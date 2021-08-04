CVS increasing minimum hourly wage to $15

Pharmacy chain CVS is increasing its minimum hourly wage to $15.

The company said on Wednesday that hourly workers who are not already making $15 will see a gradual increase in their paychecks until they are at $15/hour in July 2022.

CVS said that about 65% of hourly workers already make more than $15/hour.

CVS has 10,000 locations across the country, with about 400 locations and 14,500 employees across Illinois.

CVS said that they have 200 job listings in the Chicago area of Wednesday.

Other companies are also hiking wages as applicants become more demanding. McDonalds announced in May that entry-level workers will get at least $11 to $17 an hour, and the starting range for shift managers will be at least $15 to $20 an hour, based on the restaurant’s location.