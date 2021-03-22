Cyclist dies days after being struck by vehicle in River Forest

A man who was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle earlier this month in suburban River Forest has died from his injuries.

Peter McDonnell, 65, died 4:49 p.m. Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was injured in a crash days earlier, according to the medical examiner’s office.

About 3:29 p.m. March 9, he was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle at Division Street and North Harlem Avenue, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of complications from pelvic trauma and ruled his death an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Oak Park.

River Forest Police didn’t immediately provide details.