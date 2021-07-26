Expand / Collapse search

Cyclist critically injured after swerving into CTA bus in Little Italy

A 25-year-old man was riding a bike on Racine Avenue when he swerved into a CTA bus and struck the right rear tires, police said.

A 25-year-old man was riding northbound about 1:55 a.m. in the 900 block of South Racine in Little Italy when he swerved into the rear right tires of a CTA bus, Chicago police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital with injuries to his legs and is listed in critical condition, police said.

His name hasn’t been released yet.

The bus driver wasn’t injured, and there were no passengers on the bus, police said.