18-year-old cyclist killed in downtown Chicago crash identified

The Brief An 18-year-old cyclist who collided with an SUV in downtown Chicago has died. The cyclist has been identified as Yaber Casteneda. The driver of the SUV was cited following the early morning crash.



An 18-year-old cyclist who died after crashing into an SUV early Monday morning in downtown Chicago has been identified.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 5 a.m. in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The cyclist, identified as Yaber Casteneda, struck a southbound GMC SUV driven by a 65-year-old man. Casteneda was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

He died later that morning.

The SUV driver was cited. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Chicago’s Major Accident Investigation Unit is handling the case.

What we don't know:

Officials have not shared details of what led up to the collision.