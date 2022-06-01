DA: Man arrested after human skull, bones found at East Germantown arboretum in 2019

Officials say a 2019 missing person case has finally "come to a close" after an arrest was made in connection to human remains found in Philadelphia.

A landscaper discovered the skull and bones at Awbury Arboretum, a nonprofit botanical garden located in East Germantown, on September 30, 2019.

An Awbury Arboretum groundskeeper made the discovery early Monday morning.

The remains were identified as 22-year-old Rashid Young on May 29 this year using dental records, which officials say led to his murderer being apprehended.

Keshaun Sheffield, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday for Young's death, which has been ruled a homicide.

PREVIOUS: Police: Human skull, bones found in East Germantown arboretum

Officials say Young was stabbed to death in his apartment on August 19, 2019, in Pottstown, put in a trash container, then buried at the arboretum a day later. Sheffield had help digging the hole and burying Young's body, according to officials.

Young and Sheffield were reportedly involved in a romantic relationship, which officials described as "volatile."

After his death, officials say Sheffield took over his social media and banks accounts in what they called a "cover up."

Montgomery County DA Kevin Steele says a significant amount of money was taken from the victim's accounts until they were shut down in December 2019. He also reportedly sent texts and social media posts from the victim's account. The victim's car was also stolen by the suspect, according to the DA.

"He took over his life in many respects," Steele said.

Sheffield is charged with first-degree murder, third-degree murder, theft by unlawful taking/disposition, receiving stolen property, possessing an instrument of crime and access device fraud. No bail will be available for his first-degree murder charge.