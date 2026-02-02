Dabrowski calls for Indiana-style property tax cap in Illinois

The Brief Republican gubernatorial candidate Ted Dabrowski says Gov. J.B. Pritzker has failed to lower Illinois property taxes, which rank among the highest in the nation. Dabrowski argues high taxes are driving residents out of the state and proposes a phased-in 1% property tax cap similar to Indiana’s. Pritzker’s campaign says the governor is focused on education, mental health, workforce development and the environment.



Illinois gubernatorial candidate Ted Dabrowski said Gov. J.B. Pritzker has failed to fulfill a campaign promise to lower the state’s high property taxes, which as of 2025, rank second-highest in the nation.

What we know:

Dabrowski, a conservative from Wilmette who previously worked in the private sector, said Illinois residents are leaving the state in large numbers because of affordability concerns under Pritzker’s administration.

Dabrowski said the problem could be addressed by adopting a policy similar to Indiana’s.

"We should phase in a one percent property tax cap on people’s homes so nobody’s property tax under assessed value should be higher than one percent. It’s what Indiana does, so we’re gonna steal from page book of Indiana. It’s a good one," Dabrowski said.

What's next:

Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His campaign said the governor remains focused on education, mental health, workforce development and the environment.