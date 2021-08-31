Expand / Collapse search

Dad still pushing for court to ban unvaccinated mom from seeing their son, judge recuses himself

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Cook County
Cook County judge reverses decision to keep unvaccinated Chicago mom from son

Cook County Judge James Shapiro told Rebecca Firlit in early August she would not be allowed to see her 11-year-old son because she refuses to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

CHICAGO - The father in the Cook County battle over whether an unvaccinated mom should get to see their son is still pushing for her to be kept away.

Rebecca Firlit told FOX 32 Chicago that she was shocked in early August when Judge James Shapiro asked her during a hearing whether she was vaccinated against COVID-19. When she told him no, because she'd had bad reactions to vaccines in the past, he told her she could not see her son.

The judge reversed that decision after the details of became public and said she could see her son after all.

But on Tuesday, the father told FOX 32 Chicago that he still wants Firlit banned from seeing the boy. He cited her unwillingness to get vaccinated, along with her behavior in court, as reasons for his request.

Meanwhile, the judge has recused himself from the case.

Chicago mom claims judge took away parental rights over vaccine status

Over the past two weeks, Firlit has been able to talk to her son on the phone and through video calls, but has not seen him in person.