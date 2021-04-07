Judge: No probable cause in case against former Dallas officer accused of murder

article

A judge hearing evidence in the case against a former Dallas police officer accused of capital murder ruled there is no probable cause to proceed with the case.

That means Bryan Riser will soon be released from jail.

Police accused Riser of ordering the murders of two people – Albert Douglas and Lisa Saenz – in 2017. One of the men who committed the crimes later came forward and implicated Riser.

But Wednesday's examination hearing exposed mistakes and discrepancies in the police affidavit that led to Riser's arrest.

The detective who wrote the affidavit was questioned by prosecutors and the defense.

Riser's defense attorney pointed out a mistake that stated cellphone records placed Riser at or near the area where the victims were murdered.

"This is not a true statement, is it?" the defense attorney asked.

"It is an error on my part," the detective answered.

"Okay, but it's not true. You placed it there by error," the defense said.

"It was an error, yes," the detective agreed.

"But we know that there was never any analysis from cell site information that placed Bryan Riser's cellphone at or near in the timeframe of complainant Douglas and Saenz's disappearance and killing," the defense continued.

"That is correct," the detective said.

That line was changed in the revised arrest warrant affidavit released Tuesday. Instead of placing Riser near the scene of the crimes, it described the informant's account of meeting with Riser to discuss the plot.

The updated document also suggested Riser may have also lied about another homicide case.

It stated he gave police false information about tips he received in a 2017 double murder case. Those murders happened around the time investigators claimed he hired three men to kill Douglas and Saenz.

Riser was allowed to keep his job with the Dallas Police Department while he was a person of interest in those killings.

He was fired after being arrested last month.

