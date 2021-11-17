State Rep. Dan Brady announces run for Illinois Secretary of State

State Rep. Dan Brady announced he will be running for Illinois Secretary of State.

Brady announced his campaign for the position Wednesday morning alongside House Republican leader Jim Durkin.

He is currently serving as a deputy House GOP leader.

Four Democrats have announced their plans to run for the position

Brady shared Wednesday morning why he is running for office.

"The office of the Secretary of State is visited by more Illinois residents than any other in state government and it touches more lives of Illinois residents of any other consitutional office in the state. However, the office has become inefficient with long lines, outdated technology and inefficient processes," Brady said.

Current Secretary of State Jesse White announced earlier this year he would be retiring at the end of his term.