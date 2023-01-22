2 killed, 5 in critical condition after Dan Ryan crash

Two people were killed in a car crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway early this morning, Illinois State Police say.

The crash happened near East 51st Street in the highway's northbound lanes on the South Side just before 2 a.m.

Multiple vehicles were involved, and five people are in critical condition.

The women who died were identified as Patrice Dean, 44, of Chicago; and Daphene Monroe, 43, also of Chicago.