Chicago police officer injured in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A Chicago police officer was injured while assisting a motorist on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Troopers responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 31st Street at 6:10 a.m.

A car was traveling southbound when the driver lost control and struck the left concrete barrier. Chicago police responded, and an officer parked behind the vehicle while helping with traffic control.

The squad car was struck by another car which caused the CPD vehicle to hit the vehicle they were assisting.

An officer was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. No other injuries were reported.

ISP says all lanes of traffic reopen at 7 a.m. No further information is available at this time.

