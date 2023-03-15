Dan Ryan Expressway shooting shuts down southbound lanes

A shooting on the Dan Ryan Expressway shut down all southbound lanes for half an hour Wednesday morning on Chicago's South Side.

A person walked into CPD's 5th District station and told police they had been involved in a shooting on the expressway around 5:10 a.m. on I-94 near 87th Street.

Illinois State Police troopers shut down all southbound lanes on Interstate 94 around 7:20 a.m. for investigation, police said. All lanes were reopened around 30 minutes later.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.