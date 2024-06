Five people were seriously injured in a rollover crash Monday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The one-car crash happened around 4:12 a.m. in the inbound lanes of I-90/94 near the Chinatown feeder ramp, according to police.

Illinois State Police said five people were transported to local hospitals in serious-to-critical condition.

The two lanes were reopened around 5 a.m.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.