Daniel Matus: 13-year-old boy reported missing in Aurora

Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen riding a BMX bike late Saturday morning in Aurora.

What we know:

Daniel Matus was recently reported missing and was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Madison Street, according to Aurora police.

He has a fade haircut and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Nike shoes, authorities said. Matus was also riding a silver Mongoose BMX-style bicycle.

What you can do:

Anyone with more information on Matus' whereabouts is urged to contact Aurora police investigations at 630-256-5500 or via email at tips@aurora.il.us.