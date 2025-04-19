Daniel Matus: 13-year-old boy reported missing in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy last seen riding a BMX bike late Saturday morning in Aurora.
What we know:
Daniel Matus was recently reported missing and was last seen around 11:30 a.m. in the 0-100 block of North Madison Street, according to Aurora police.
Pictured is Daniel Matus, 13. (Aurora PD )
He has a fade haircut and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans and black Nike shoes, authorities said. Matus was also riding a silver Mongoose BMX-style bicycle.
What you can do:
Anyone with more information on Matus' whereabouts is urged to contact Aurora police investigations at 630-256-5500 or via email at tips@aurora.il.us.