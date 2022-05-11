Daniel Sotelo, Natally Brookson disappearance: UIC grad student, his girlfriend reported missing in Chicago

The family of a missing University of Illinois Chicago graduate student is asking for the public's help in bringing he and his girlfriend home.

Daniel Sotelo was last seen by his roommate on April 30 near State and Roosevelt.

Loved ones say Sotelo was set to graduate with his master’s degree last weekend, but never showed up. They say this is completely out of character for the 26-year-old.

He was last seen when his roommate dropped him off at the Roosevelt Red Line stop. He said he was heading up north, but didn't say more than that.

A few days later, a friend notified his sister that Sotelo hadn't been home for a few days.

When loved ones couldn't reach him either, they filed a missing person's report.

His sister says the UIC student was just days away from graduating with a master's in Organic Chemistry and was making plans for the future.

She believes he may be with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Natally Brookson, who also cannot be reached.

UIC's Office of Preparedness and Response posted on Twitter asking for help looking for Brookson, who was last seen on the city’s North Side.

"It’s very tough. I can only imagine as a parent how that would feel to have one of your kids go missing," said Jennifer Sotelo, Daniel’s sister. "If anyone has any information on Daniel or Natally, please come forward, anything would be helpful. Even if you think it’s them, we just want to make sure they’re ok, they’re safe, we just want to hear from them."

We've tried reaching Brookson's family for more information and are waiting to hear back.

If you think you've seen either Brookson or Sotelo, you're asked to contact Chicago police.