Danna Mora: Chicago girl, 15, reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Danna Mora was last seen on July 3, 2023, in the 4100 block of S. Sacramento Ave. in the city's Brighton Park neighborhood.

She is described as a Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5-foot-2 and weighing 120 pounds.

Danna Mora | CPD

Anyone with information on Mora's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-747-8380.