Da'Shanice Davis: Missing woman last seen in Gary, may be in danger

Police in northwest Indiana are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 29-year-old woman who may be in danger.

Da'Shanice Davis was last seen Tuesday in the area of 21st Avenue and Ellsworth Street in Gary, police said. She is not from the area and may be in danger.

Davis is described as 5-foot-5 and 118 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Da'Shanice Davis | Gary Police Department

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Anyone who comes in contact with Davis is asked to call 911, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Salazar at 219-881-1209.