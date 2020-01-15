Dave Chappelle endorses Andrew Yang in 2020 Democratic primary

Comedian and actor Dave Chappelle officially endorsed Andrew Yang in the Democratic presidential primary on Wednesday.

“I’m Yang Gang!” Chappelle said in a press statement released by Yang’s campaign. Yang’s Twitter account also shared an image of the presidential candidate locking hands with Chappelle on Tuesday.

Yang welcomed Chappelle’s endorsement and sang high praises about the 46-year-old comedian, known for his sketch show that ran for three seasons in 2003 on Comedy Central, as well as his more recent Netflix comedy specials. Chappelle was also the 2019 recipient of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

“Dave is one of the most important voices in our country today and I’m thrilled he has thrown his support behind this campaign,” Yang said.

“He and I share similar concerns about the future and hopes for what it could be. We are also parents who see the world that we are leaving to our kids and believe they deserve better.”

Chappelle is the latest celebrity to throw his support behind the former tech executive. Other celebrities who support Yang include, Donald Glover, Ken Jeong, Nicolas Cage, Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey.

Yang’s campaign has scheduled Chappelle to perform at two events in South Carolina on Jan. 29 and 30.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.

