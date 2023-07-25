Dave Chappelle to perform stand-up comedy show in Chicago

Dave Chappelle is slated to perform a run of stand-up comedy shows this fall, including a stop in Chicago.

The comedian, known as the force behind Chappelle's Show, numerous stand-up specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, will appear on stage at the United Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

The 12-stop Dave Chappelle Live tour will kick off Tuesday, Aug. 22 in New York, with numerous stops in the Midwest, before coming to a close in Chicago.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 26, with the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. July 27 on Ticketmaster, the announcement said.

Attendees will be asked to secure cell phones and smartwatches in Yondr pouches during the performances, as recording devices will not be allowed during the shows.

Dave Chappelle Live Tour Dates