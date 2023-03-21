Daveed Diggs talks about starring in new Apple TV+ series 'Extrapolations'

Tony-winning "Hamilton" star Daveed Diggs is part of an all-star cast including Meryl Streep and Edward Norton in the new Apple TV+ series "Extrapolations."

The series – set in the future -- follows multiple story lines across multiple decades, all focusing on different groups of people all deal with the repercussions of global warming.

The series is created by the writer of the 2011 drama "Contagion," which made headlines during the pandemic for being frighteningly accurate.

FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Diggs about the aspects of "Contagion" that ended up coming true with the pandemic – and the fear that the global warming predictions of "Extrapolations" might also become a potentially accurate pop culture prediction.

"All of the science for this is hear," Diggs’ said. "Here is one – not illogical – this is a logical extension of how this could go."

The actor added "We’re already living in it – but we are people with agency.

"The building blocks are here. That would be a horrible outcome but it’s not one that we can’t change."

"Extrapolations" is streaming now on Apple TV+.