Davianna Johnson: 12-year-old Chicago girl reported missing

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Davianna Johnson was last seen around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, leaving a home in the 1800 block of North Kedvale Ave. in the Hermosa neighborhood.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, police said.

Davianna Johnson | Chicago Police Department

Johnson is described as a Hispanic girl, with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-9 and weighing 110 pounds. She also has a scar on her nose, according to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-6554.