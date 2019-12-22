Davidson 59, Loyola 56

article

Luka Brajkovic made his only two foul shots with eight seconds left and Davidson beat Loyola Chicago 59-56.

Freshman Hyunjung Lee scored a career-high 19 points off the bench shooting 7 of 8 including 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

Kellan Grady added 16 points on 7-of-11 shooting for Davidson.

Jon Axel Gudmundsson broke a 54-all tie with a 3-pointer with a 3-pointer with 2:10 remaining.

Tate Hall reduced the deficit by a point with a jump shot with 1:44 to go and neither team scored until Brajkovic's free throws. Hall missed a 3 attempt to end the game.