Daylan Linton: Chicago boy, 9, reported missing and last seen at school

Chicago police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 9-year-old boy.

Daylan Linton was last seen on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. at Gregory Elementary School, which is located at 3715 W. Polk St. in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The missing child is described as a Black boy, with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-foot-3 and weighing 98 pounds.

Daylan Linton | CPD

Linton was last seen wearing a jacket with white sleeves and a black body with the word "Warriors" on it. He also had on a turquoise shirt with wording on it and navy blue pants, police said.

Anyone with information on the child's whereabouts is urged to contact CPD's Special Victims Unit at 312-746-8251.