Daytime lane and ramp closures expected on the Eisenhower

Lane and ramp closures are expected Wednesday on the outbound lanes of Interstate 290, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, the closures are expected between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m., and the outbound Eisenhower will be reduced to one lane between Wells Street and Halsted Street, officials said. The outbound Ida B. Wells ramp towards the outbound Kennedy expressway will be closed from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m. as well as the entrance ramp from Wacker Drive to the outbound Eisenhower from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Traffic will be detoured west onto Harrison Avenue, south onto Des Plaines, west on Roosevelt Road, and north on Ashland Avenue to connect to the outbound Eisenhower via the Ashland Avenue ramp, officials said.

The planned closures will allow crews to install pavement marking on the expressway and to add a lane of travel, officials said. Once work is completed, the outbound Eisenhower will have four lanes between Wells Street to just west of the former post office.

Travelers are urged to plan for significant delays and to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in work zones, officials said.