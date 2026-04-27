Daytime shooting on Chicago’s South Side leaves man in critical condition, police say
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.
What we know:
The shooting occurred at 2:13 p.m. in the 11000 block of South Vernon Avenue. Chicago police said the man was on the street when an unknown offender shot him in the head.
The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any details about the suspect.
What's next:
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.