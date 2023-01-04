DEA seized over 800,000 fentanyl-laced pills in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin in 2022

At a time when there is a record number of opioid overdoses in Cook County, the DEA is reporting a record number of confiscated fentanyl-laced pills.

Last year, DEA agents seized more than 800,000 fentanyl-laced fake pills in Illinois Indiana and Wisconsin.

That is a 171-percent increase over 2021.

They also found 549 pounds of fentanyl powder.

A DEA spokesperson said these seizures represent more than 19.4 million potentially deadly fentanyl doses.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said the number of opioid-related deaths last year may cross the 2,000 mark.

That is at least 100 more than the previous year.