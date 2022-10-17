Deadline to file for Illinois income and property tax rebate checks is today --- What you need to know

If you want to receive an Illinois income and property tax rebate check, Monday is the last day to fill out the forms.

The checks started being sent last month, so if you haven't gotten one that means you may need to complete a form.

All checks take about eight weeks to send.

Income Tax Rebate

How much is the rebate?

If you are filing as a single person, your rebate amount will be $50. If you are filing as a couple, your rebate will be $100.

If you have dependents, you will receive a rebate amount of up to $300 — $100 per dependent with a maximum of three.

Are you qualified?

You are qualified if to receive a rebate if:

You were an Illinois resident in 2021

and your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is under $400,000 (if filing jointly) or under $200,000 (if you're filing as a single person)

How to claim your rebate

If you've filed your 2021 IL-1040, you will automatically receive your rebate

If not, you have until Monday, Oct. 17 to file your2021 IL-1040.

If you have dependents, you also must complete this form

Property Tax Rebate

How much is the rebate?

Your rebate amount is equal to the property tax credit you were qualified to claim on your 2021 IL-1040 (up to a maximum of $300).

Are you qualified?

You are qualified if:

You are an Illinois resident, and you paid Illinois property taxes in 2021 on your primary residence in 2020

and, your adjusted gross income on your 2021 Form IL-1040 is $500,000 or less (if filing jointly) or $250,000 less (if filing as a single person)

How to claim your rebate

If you have filed your 2021 IL-1040 and schedule ICR, you will automatically receive your rebate.

If not, you have until Monday, Oct. 17 to file a Property Tax Rebate Form to get your rebate.

For more information, click here.