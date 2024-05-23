Far South Side crash leaves man dead, 2 injured
CHICAGO - A man was killed and two others were injured in a crash Wednesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.
A sedan collided with an SUV just before midnight in the 11900 block of South Ashland Avenue, police said.
A 45-year-old man who was in the black sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
A 27-year-old woman who was also riding in the sedan was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she was listed in critical condition.
The 40-year-old man in the SUV was also taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition.
Police did not specify the nature of the crash.