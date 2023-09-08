Chatham shooting leaves man dead, another wounded

A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Chatham neighborhood.

Around 9 p.m., two males got out of a car and started shooting at the two men, 20 and 35, in the first block of West 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

The 20-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he later died, police said. His identity has not yet been released by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 35-year-old man was struck once in the ankle and was also taken to U of C in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.