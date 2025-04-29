Car hits, kills woman on sidewalk on Chicago’s West Side, police say

The Brief A car hit and killed a 25-year-old woman walking on the sidewalk on the city's West Side early Tuesday morning, police said. The car was turning out of an alley, hit a curb and then struck the victim, according to CPD. The driver was taken into custody and charges are pending.



A woman was hit and killed by a car as she was walking on the sidewalk on Chicago’s West Side early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a little after 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the North Lawndale neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

An Acura MDX, driven by a 21-year-old woman was traveling northbound through an alley on South Lawndale Avenue when it made a left turn on 13th Street and hit the curb, police said.

The car went onto the sidewalk and hit a 25-year-old woman who was walking. The pedestrian had multiple injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she died.

The driver of the Acura had an injury to her leg and was also taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said the driver was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not identify the victim or the suspect driver.

Police also did not specify what charges the driver could face.