Deadly Dan Ryan Expressway crash: Woman fatally struck after exiting car following minor crash

A woman was struck and killed after leaving their vehicle following a minor crash Tuesday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

A minor crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and the woman exited her car when she was struck by another passing vehicle in the outbound lanes of the expressway near 18th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The woman, whose age was unknown, was dead on the scene.

All southbound lanes of traffic were closed down temporarily but reopened around 6:50 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused the initial crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.