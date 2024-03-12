Man found dead in Highland house fire

A man was killed in a fire at a home Tuesday morning in Highland, Indiana.

The fire started at a two-story residence around 4 a.m. in the 2300 block of 81st Street, according to Highland officials.

Upon arrival, Highland police officers saw flames coming out of first-floor windows and met with two residents of the house who were covered in soot and smoke in the front yard of the home. They told firefighters a man should still be inside the home in an upstairs bedroom, officials said.

Officers broke into the front door of the home and found both floors filled with black smoke and extreme heat.

The Highland Fire Department arrived and started fighting the fire, searching for the missing man. His body was eventually located in an upstairs bedroom. His identity has not yet been released by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The Highland fire and police departments are investigating along with the State Fire Marshall's Office.