Deadly shooting in Woodlawn: Man killed, another hospitalized

A man has died and another man is hospitalized after a shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The incident happened at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 6600 block of S. Blackstone Avenue, according to Chicago police.

A 29-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were on the sidewalk when they were shot by an unknown suspect, CPD said.

Police said the 29-year-old was shot in the stomach and the left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he later died.

The man has not been identified.

The other victim was grazed by a bullet in the left arm. He was also taken to the University of Chicago Hospital and is in good condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.